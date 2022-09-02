Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,837 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,160,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 321,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

