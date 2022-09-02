Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

