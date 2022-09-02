British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About British American Tobacco

Several analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

