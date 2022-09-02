PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,279 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.