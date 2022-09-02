PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $16,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

CPB opened at $49.37 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

