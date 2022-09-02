PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $289.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.62 and a 12 month high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

