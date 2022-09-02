PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.71 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

