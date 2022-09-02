PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 12,480 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

