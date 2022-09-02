PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

