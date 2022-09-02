PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,432 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE TRP opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.