SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

