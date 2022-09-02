Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

