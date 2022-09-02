PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $110.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

