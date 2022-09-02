Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

