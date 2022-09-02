PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

