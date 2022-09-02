PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

JD.com stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.37.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

