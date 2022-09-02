PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of PNM Resources worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $30,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.