Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

