Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,019.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 141,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.48 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.