Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

