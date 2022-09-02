Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

