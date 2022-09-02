Citigroup Inc. Has $23.14 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAM opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

