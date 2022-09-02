Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,472 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $22,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

