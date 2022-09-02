Citigroup Inc. Buys 273,107 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 415.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 225,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 421,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.