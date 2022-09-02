SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $2,641,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $418,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.