50,998 Shares in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.86 on Friday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

