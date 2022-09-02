Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gartner worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Price Performance

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.62. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.