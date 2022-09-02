Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.