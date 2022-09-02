HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 377,120 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 191,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 453,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.