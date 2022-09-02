Citigroup Inc. Purchases 266,117 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 355.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.55% of Post worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of POST opened at $88.50 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

