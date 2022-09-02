Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,245 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 242,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.27 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

