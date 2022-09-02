Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 141,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 53,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $134,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MCI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

About Barings Corporate Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

