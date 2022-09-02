Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 32.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 208,958 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 133.1% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 135,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

