Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IHF opened at $269.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.