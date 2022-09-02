Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $241,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EPR opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

