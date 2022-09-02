Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,566 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $143.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

