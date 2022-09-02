HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 305.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 610,940 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCSA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

