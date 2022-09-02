Citigroup Inc. Sells 316,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

