Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.25.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

