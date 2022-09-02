Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells 12,434 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Director John David Wright sold 12,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$17,407.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,127,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,179,048.80.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, John David Wright sold 67,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$101,840.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$207,080.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$110,360.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

TXP opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$286.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Further Reading

