HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,841 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90.

