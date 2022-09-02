Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $108.64 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

