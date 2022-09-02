Citigroup Inc. Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of CDW worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

