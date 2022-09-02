Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,965 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

