Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $9,604,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.