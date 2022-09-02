US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

