American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 51,464 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 998,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

FBC opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

