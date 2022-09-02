American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 6.06% of CECO Environmental worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CECE. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

Shares of CECE opened at $9.90 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.