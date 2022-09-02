American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,657,068 MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,657,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of MaxCyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

MaxCyte Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30.

MaxCyte Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.