Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,497 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

